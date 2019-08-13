The Doorbeen's 'Prada' song: With stylish look and flawless dance moves, Alia Bhatt is the queen of this music video

Finally, Alia Bhatt's debut music video with The Doorbeen is out. Titled 'Prada', the track is a peppy club number featuring The Doorbeen singers Baba and Onkar Singh with Alia. The singers' duo shot to fame with 'Lambhergini' and this music video is a cherry on top as it has Bollywood star shaking her leg to their tunes. Alia looks stylish and lip-sync's it flawlessly as if she has crooned the song.

From donning sexy and chic outfits to amping her style statement to a notch, Alia is a visual treat in the song. Time and again, the actor has shown her talent with her acting, singing and now owning 'Prada' music video like a boss. The female playback singer for the track is Shreya Sharma, who has done her job stupendously. The video is fun to watch with easy-breezy signature moves and fun lyrics which will definitely be seen performed by many people around.

Meanwhile, check out the music video below:

During a recent interaction with DNA After Hrs, The Doorbeen singers were all praises for Alia. Baba stated, "We were over the moon when we found out that she had come on-board. And when we met her on set, we were happier!"

He added, "She made us feel so comfortable and she’s so sweet and humble! She didn’t make us feel like newcomers or that she’s such a big star. She cracked jokes and chatted with us so much that we were completely at ease and the shoot was done smoothly."