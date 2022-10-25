Thank God: KRK reviews Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer, calls it 'wahiyaat, waste of time'

Thank God-KRK/Twitter

The comedy film Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles, has been released in the theatres on October 25, a day after the festival of Diwali. Though the film mostly received positive reviews from the audience and the critics, the self-proclaimed critic KRK aka Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter and bashed the film.

Calling the film 'wahiyaat', KRK wrote, "Review of #ThankGod! It’s outdated, slow and boring. It’s a torture of 2hours, which can make you mentally disturbed. The worst acting of #Ajay and #Sidhart makes it more unbearable. So My suggestion:- Avoid it and be happy. 1* for this Waahiyat, waste of time & money Karnaama."

In another tweet, he alleged that the film is a copy of Sorte Kugler, a Danish 2009 film as he tweeted, "What the hell is this? This film #ThankGod is Frame to frame copy of Norwegian film #SorteKugler. Inder Kumar Saheb and Ajay Saheb Zindagi Main Ek film Toh original banalo."

The IMDb page of Sorte Kugler, whose initial title is What Goes Around, mentions the one-liner plot of the film, "A bitter and stressed man ends up in a car crash and gets another chance for life", which seems to be the story of Indra Kumar's film as well in which Sidharth Malhotra gets a second chance at his life when he suffers an accident and meets Ajay Devgn's CG, the modern-day equivalent of Chitragupta, who offers him a second chance at his life by playing the game of life and death with him.

Thank God clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action-adventure film Ram Setu, which also has opened to favourable reviews with cine-goers praising the Abhishek Sharma directorial for its thrilling plot and good action set-pieces.