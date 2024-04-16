This child actress, who starred with Amitabh, featured in over 50 commercials, died tragically on 14th birthday in...

Taruni Sachdev, who won millions of hearts with her performances, appeared in the Hindi film Paa alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Remember Taruni Sachdev, who was a beloved Indian child actress? She was one of the most loved child actresses who is still remembered as the Rasna girl. But do you know she passed away in a tragic incident on her 14th birthday?

Today, we will talk about Taruni who won millions of hearts with her performances.

Early life and career

Taruni was born on May 14, 1998, she entered the film industry in 2004 with the Malayalam movie Vellinakshatram. That same year, she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in Sathyam. In 2009, she appeared in the Hindi film Paa alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Abhishek Bachchan.

In 2004, she appeared in the action thriller Sathyam. Director Vinayan, impressed by her work in an advertisement with Amitabh Bachchan, cast her in his films. Despite being just five years old, she could deliver Malayalam dialogues after a few listens.

In 2009, she played Somi, Amitabh Bachchan's classmate, in R. Balki's Paa and won millions of hearts. Apart from acting, Taruni appeared in over fifty commercials, including popular ones for brands like Colgate and ICICI Bank. She was known as the Rasna girl for her Rasna commercials with Karisma Kapoor.

Her last film, Vetri Selvan, a Tamil drama-thriller, was released in 2014. Though she had completed most of her part before her tragic demise, her footage was retained as a tribute, and the rest of her role was patched up during post-production.

Death

Taruni Sachdev tragically passed away on her 14th birthday, May 14, 2012, in the Agni Air Dornier 228 crash near Jomsom Airport in Nepal. Her mother, Geetha Sachdev, who was with her on the flight, also lost her life in the accident. Taruni and her mother's bodies were brought to Mumbai and cremated on May 16, 2012.