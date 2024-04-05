Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew introduces buy-one-get-one ticket free offer; here's how you can avail

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew has grossed 82.58 crores in six days.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew has fared pretty well in its first week at the box office. The movie is garnering love from the audience. With positive word of mouth, the film opened up to favourable reviews, and it has grabbed a stronghold at the box office with a total worldwide gross of 82.58 Cr in just 6 days. Amid the rising fervour of the film among the masses, the makers have opened up a special offer for the audience with Buy 1 Get 1 Free tickets.

Crew is currently running in theatres across the globe. While the film is expected to maintain a good hold in the second week as well, the makers have arrived with a special offer for everyone. Now, the tickets for Crew will be Buy 1, Get 1 Free. Offer valid on BookMyShow for Friday, April 5 only. While this is indeed an offer for the audience to relish, it would surely attract more footfall to the theatres.

Here's the BOGO announcement post of Crew

Here's how you can enjoy buy 1 get 1 ticket free offer on Crew

. Book two tickets of Crew through the BookMyShow app

. Apply code 'Crew' during the checkout

The offer lasts till Friday, April 5, 2024

About Crew

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew, which was one of the most-anticipated films, as all three actresses shared the screenspace together for the first time. And ever since, the film was released, it has made the audiences glued to it. There is no denying the fact that global audiences have poured unanimous love for Crew, and it has now become the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year. The film has made its presence on Times Square.

Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens. With the overwhelming response and success of their latest release, Crew, Balaji Motion Pictures has once again hit the box office bull's eye, securing their third consecutive hit with Kareena Kapoor Khan.