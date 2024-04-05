Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Jadavpur West Bengal constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

What Role Does Consumer Behavior Play In VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging?

How to Clean Baby Toys Safely: Tips and Tricks

Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik sent flirty messages to Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed? She says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Jadavpur West Bengal constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

What Role Does Consumer Behavior Play In VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging?

7 slowest knocks in history of IPL

Indian players to win IPL and T20 World Cup

8 benefits of vitamin-E oil

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew introduces buy-one-get-one ticket free offer; here's how you can avail

'Hope The Goat Life gets an Oscar': ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan heaps praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

Sunny Deol's biggest flop was expected to break Gadar records, led to protests, theatre owners pulled down film after..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew introduces buy-one-get-one ticket free offer; here's how you can avail

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew has grossed 82.58 crores in six days.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 04:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
A poster of Crew (Image source: IMDb)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew has fared pretty well in its first week at the box office. The movie is garnering love from the audience. With positive word of mouth, the film opened up to favourable reviews, and it has grabbed a stronghold at the box office with a total worldwide gross of 82.58 Cr in just 6 days. Amid the rising fervour of the film among the masses, the makers have opened up a special offer for the audience with Buy 1 Get 1 Free tickets.

Crew is currently running in theatres across the globe. While the film is expected to maintain a good hold in the second week as well, the makers have arrived with a special offer for everyone. Now, the tickets for Crew will be Buy 1, Get 1 Free. Offer valid on BookMyShow for Friday, April 5 only. While this is indeed an offer for the audience to relish, it would surely attract more footfall to the theatres.

Here's the BOGO announcement post of Crew

Here's how you can enjoy buy 1 get 1 ticket free offer on Crew

. Book two tickets of Crew through the BookMyShow app

. Apply code 'Crew' during the checkout 

The offer lasts till Friday, April 5, 2024 

About Crew 

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew, which was one of the most-anticipated films, as all three actresses shared the screenspace together for the first time. And ever since, the film was released, it has made the audiences glued to it. There is no denying the fact that global audiences have poured unanimous love for Crew, and it has now become the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year. The film has made its presence on Times Square.

Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.  With the overwhelming response and success of their latest release, Crew, Balaji Motion Pictures has once again hit the box office bull's eye, securing their third consecutive hit with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

Driver's reckless stunt sends SUV flying on beach, video goes viral

Meet Pakistan's highest-paid actress, who was rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim; and it's not Mahira, Hania or Saba

Watch: Suriya, Jyotika give 'real couple goals' with their intense workout, video goes viral

Meet man, son of a famous actor, who cracked UPSC exam with full-time job, became IAS officer, is posted as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement