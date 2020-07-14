Headlines

'Taare Gin' Teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi explore 'stars' in this slow yet playful song

Makers release teaser for Taare Gin, the second song from Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 05:32 PM IST

To honour Sushant Singh Rajput, one month after his untimely death, makers of his last film Dil Bechara today released the trailer of Taare Gin, a romantic song featuring Sushant and his co-star, debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The video of the teaser released on YouTube with a piece of melodious background music and Sushant and Sanjana getting ready for a bike ride, all smiles. 

The 13-second-long teaser of the song then reveals the release date for the video which is Wednesday, July 15.

Check out the teaser here. 

It was just a few days back that Sanjana had shared a still from the song along with the soulful lyrics as it talks about stars and what love feels like. Sharing the still on Instagram, Sanjana had written, "Ek haseen mazaa hai yeh, Mazaa hai ya, Sazaa hai yeh? - Taare Gin, Dil Bechara."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She further added, "One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph.• "Abhi Nahi, ya Kabhi Nahi? KABHI NAHI! Chal Jhoothi!"

The music for the film has been given by music maestro AR Rahman and the song has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal have sung the slow but playful song, which reaches a crescendo in the end. For the uninformed, Dil Bechara marks the debut of popular casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra. It is Sushant’s last film, which will be available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.

