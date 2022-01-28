Taapsee Pannu talks about boyfriend Mathias Boe's equation with her father

Taapsee Pannu and badminton player Mathias Boe are very much in love, and their equation is quite evident even in their social media posts. Now, the actress revealed that Mathias and her father share a respectful equation and that surprised her. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Taapsee added that they share a 'very respectful relationship,' and she's very surprised. Pannu added that this is the first time ever her father has not picked out a problem in something that she has done or chosen. Laughingly the actress hopes that it shouldn't be the last time.

The 'Pink' actress even revealed that Mathias ticked all the boxes in her father's list, and said that, this is the first time that there is no complaint from him. Although her father did not say that she was successful, he did not complain to her either. Well, Taapsee also revealed that she did not introduce any of her exes to daddy, she said, “Mujhe hi sure nahi hai, main kya introduce karoon."

Watch Taapsee's next 'Looop Lapeta' trailer

Pannu will next be seen in the comedy thriller 'Looop Lapeta' with Tahir Raj Basin. Taapsee Pannu, playing the role of Savi said, “Looop Lapeta is a film that will always be very close to my heart. I fell in love with the characters and the story the moment I read the script! The film is about the choices that Savi makes and how her decisions carve out her journey with the one she loves. A perfect combination of comedy and thriller, Looop Lapeta will keep you at the edge of your seat, while you rejoice at the comical situation that Savi and Satya have gotten into. Can’t wait to bring this to audiences worldwide on Netflix!" ‘Looop Lapeta’ is directed by Aakash Bhatia and will air exclusively on Netflix on February 4, 2022.