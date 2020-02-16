Taapsee Pannu's classy response on being called 'female Ayushmann Khurrana' is sure to win your heart

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most sought after actresses of Bollywood not only appreciated for her beauty but also her distinctive film choices. The actress had a befitting reply when she was called 'the female Ayushmann Khurrana' after winning a Filmfare Award last night in Assam for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh.

Replying to producer Tanujj Garg, Taapsee wrote, "What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu?", who’d written in his original tweet, "Congrats to the powerhouse @taapsee, humaare #Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana."

To Taapsee’s response, Tanujj quickly replied, "Woh toh ho hi! Inimitable, singular, distinctive!"

Several Bollywood fans appreciated Taapsee for her classy response. One user wrote, "Yaaaas! Queen. Your success doesn’t need to always be equated to that of a man. You’re your own person and this is just amazing! Congratulations."

Taapsee delivered an acclaimed performance in Saand Ki Aankh. She shared her Filmfare award with her co-star Bhumi Pednekar. Congratulating Taapsee, Bhumi wrote on Twitter, "My dearest @taapsee. From day 1 of reading to this moment, we have been arm in arm. Thank you for being the best Prakashi to my Chandro. To our undying sisterhood my bebe #BebeAndJiji forever."

Taapsee will next be seen in director Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad, which, ever since its trailer release has been getting positive responses from the audiences for the sensitive yet relevant subject they are dealing with and Taapsee's potentially firecracker of a performance. The film is all set to release on February 28.