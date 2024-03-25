Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 3: Randeep Hooda-starrer sees slight growth, earns Rs 2.60 crore

Helmed by Randeep Hooda in his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar collected Rs 5.90 crore in its opening weekend.

Based on the life of one of India's most controversial revolutionaries and political figures Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released in the theatres this Friday on March 22. The historical biographical drama is helmed by Hooda in his directorial debut. The actor has also co-written and co-produced the film.

After witnessing a slow start with the opening day collection of just Rs 1.05 crore, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar saw a growth of more than 100% on Saturday when it collected Rs 2.25 crore. On its third day of release, i.e. Sunday, March 24, the film saw slight growth and earned Rs 2.60 crore, taking the opening weekend collection to Rs 5.90 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

The Randeep Hooda's directorial debut clashed at the box office with Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express, which also released in the cinemas on March 22. Set in Goa, the buddy comedy features Avinash Tiwary of Bambai Meri Jaan fame, Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame, and Divyenndu of Mirzapur fame, in the lead roles.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has earned less than Madgaon Express in the opening weekend. The latter, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam, has collected Rs 7.10 crore in its first three days of release, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Coming back to the historical biographical film, apart from Randeep Hooda, it also features Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, Rajesh Khera, and Mrinal Dutt amongst others. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Yogesh Rahar, and Randeep Hooda himself.

