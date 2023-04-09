Swara Bhasker gets quirky birthday wish from husband Fahad Ahmad, he explains why he calls her 'bhai'

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker turned 35 on Sunday, April 9, and her political leader husband, Fahad Ahmad, dropped a special wish for her. On his Twitter, Fahad shared a romantic photo of him with the actress captured in a low-light area. While posing for the photo, Swara is keeping her head on Fahad's shoulder, and they both smiled at the camera.

Sharing the photo, Fahad said that Swara completes him. He addressed Swara as 'bhai (brother),' and even gave an explanation why he address Swara as bhai. Ahmad wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day bhai, listening to your suggestion on my birthday I am married, I hope u get to know from Twitter. Thank you for completing me in every aspect,m blessed to have a friend and mentor like u. I love you my heart. P.S-bhai is gender neutral."

Not only Fahad but even Swara has called bhai to the political leader. On February 3, Swara wished Fahad on his birthday with a tweet that had a picture of the two of them. “Janamdin Mubarak Fahad miya, bhai ka confidence barqaraar rahe (Happy birthday Fahad, brother may your confidence remain intact),” she wrote alongside. The actress added, “Khush raho, aabaad raho, umr ho rahi hai ab shaadi ki, kar lo (Stay happy and prosperous. You are now marriage-able age, do it soon).”

Many trolls fixated on the first part of the statement where Swara had called Fahad bhai just two weeks before their wedding. “From bhai to jaan,” one quipped, while another wrote, “Aisi kya majboori thi ki jisko bhai bola use hi shaadi kar li (What compelled you to marry someone you called brother).” Many others defended Swara that bhai can be colloquially used to address a friend and even boyfriend, much like a ‘yaar’. Swara and Fahad got married on February 16.