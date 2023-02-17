Swara Bhasker trolled for two-week old tweet where she called husband Fahad Ahmad 'bhai': Aisi kya majboori thi...

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Actress Swara Bhasker recently tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad in a court wedding. The actress shared the news of her wedding in a video she shared on social media. Swara later shared pictures from her engagement party as well, and informed that a bigger wedding function will take place in March. However, eagle-eyed social media users have unearthed a two-week-old tweet of the actress where she had referred to Fahad as bhai (brother).

On February 3, Swara had wished Fahad on his birthday with a tweet that had a picture of the two of them. “Janamdin Mubarak Fahad miya, bhai ka confidence barqaraar rahe (Happy birthday Fahad, brother may your confidence remain intact),” she wrote alongside. The actress added, “Khush raho, aabaad raho, umr ho rahi hai ab shaadi ki, kar lo (Stay happy and prosperous. You are now marriage-able age, do it soon).”

Many trolls fixated on the first part of the statement where Swara had called Fahad bhai just two weeks before their wedding. “From bhai to jaan,” one quipped, while another wrote, “Aisi kya majboori thi ki jisko bhai bola use hi shaadi kar li (What compelled you to marry someone you called brother).” Many others defended Swara that bhai can be colloquially used to address a friend and even boyfriend, much like a ‘yaar’. One tweet read, “My two cents: The line ‘bhai ka confidence barkrar rahe’ must be a common phrase in his/their life related to some past story/incident. We all have such lines that takes us down the memory lane.”

On Friday morning, Swara posted a few pictures from their court wedding and also praised the Special Marriage Act in the tweet. “Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege,” the actress wrote, praising how the act allows inter-faith couples like them to marry smoothly.