Sushant Singh Rajput's sister takes a dig at Rhea Chakraborty for talking about his death in media: 'I wonder what...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti takes a jibe at Rhea Chakraborty after she talks about late actor's death in media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

In a recent interview, Rhea Chakraborty opened up on accusations of doing black magic on Sushant Singh Rajput and also talked about his mental health. Now, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has seemingly taken an indirect jibe at the actress and hit out at her for "blaming the person who has passed on".

On Saturday, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram and shared a post taking an indirect dig at Rhea Chakraborty. She shared a couple of photos of the late actor and penned a note that read, “Blaming the person who has passed on… who can't defend himself anymore. I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience!"

She further added, “My bhai (brother) had a pure heart and he is beating in the hearts of millions. We don't feel the need to come out and say anything because people can feel the truth. Bhai was, Bhai is, and will always be our pride! The kind of love he has stirred in every heart.. Will never die!! We will relentlessly fight for his justice.” 

What Rhea Chakraborty said about doing black magic on late actor

In an interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty said, “Unfortunately, even today if some man is successful and he gets married and his success ratio drops they will say dekho jab se ye zindagi mein aayi tab se ye iska career kharab ho gaya hai (his career was affected from the time she came in his life). It's almost like the man had no identity before the woman. Men in India most definitely do not listen to their wives or girlfriends and if they did it would’ve been a much better society... He (Sushant Singh Rajput) had his own identity. He came from a small town that made it big in Bollywood which isn’t a mind that can't be controlled. There is no black magic in this world, let me clear that.” 

She also talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health and said, “So when they have somebody who has fame and money, they go like 'he is depressed toh main kyu kar raha/rahi hu (what am I doing)?' that is what doesn’t sit well with people. Mental health is completely misunderstood or is slowly getting understood because of this it is very difficult for people to digest the fact that someone who is rich and famous could be mentally affected and depressed.” 

She added, “See I could never know the truth of why he did what he did because I don’t live in his life, contrary to popular belief. But I do know the truth about him being mentally ill, about what he was going through. I am hoping to hear the truth and the agencies are doing their job and in the right time and right place they will give their verdict.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The late actor’s parents registered a case of alleged abetment to suicide against his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. A probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats. Later, she was granted bail by Bombay High Court in the cases registered against her in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to Sushant. 

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty recently made a comeback to the showbiz as a gang leader in the popular reality game show Roadies Karm Ya Kaand. The show also stars Sonu Sood, Prince Narula, and Gauatm Gulati.

