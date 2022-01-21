'Your legacy will live on': Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares video on late actor's birthday-Watch
On the ocasion of Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, his sister gave a heartfelt tribute to the late actor with a video.
On the ocasion of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a video on her instagram as a heartfelt rememberance.
The video is a compilation of Sushant from his films to public appereances and fan's love for the actor. Sushant's last film was 2020's 'Dil Bechara'