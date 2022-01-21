Search icon
'Your legacy will live on': Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares video on late actor's birthday-Watch

On the ocasion of Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, his sister gave a heartfelt tribute to the late actor with a video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

On the ocasion of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a video on her instagram as a heartfelt rememberance. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

The video is a compilation of Sushant from his films to public appereances and fan's love for the actor. Sushant's last film was 2020's 'Dil Bechara'

