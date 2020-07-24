Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara': Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited look revealed

Saif Ali Khan's first look from Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara has released and Saif Ali Khan who plays a cameo in the film, his first look is out.

Check it out here.

To celebrate the release of the film, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan celebrated her first co-star by posting a picture of him with father Saif Ali Khan. She wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara. Now on Disney Hotstar!"

Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also took to her Twitter account and posted a heartfelt message. She wrote, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!" Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars in which Sanjana plays the role of Kizzie Basu, the love interest of Sushant's Manny in the film.