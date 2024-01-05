Watch: Netizens react after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput being ignored by Varun, Shahid, Katrina, Salman, Alia

Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen grooving with Dwyane Bravo, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in viral video.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most loved actors in the history of the Indian Entertainment industry. Fans miss him every single day, now a video of him is going viral on social media in which he can be seen being 'ignored' by Bollywood celebs.

The video has been shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, in the clip, he can be seen grooving with Dwyane Bravo, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif. However, what caught everyone's attention was he was seen being ignored by celebs at the event.

Watch:

One of the social media users wrote, "This is how you treated Sushant when he was alive ..your camera crew didn’t even bother to take him on the frame & kept him out of the frame..now trying to get views on his name …" The second one said, "The way Sushant was treated ..very pathetic & rude !! Bwood sucks to the core !" The second one said, "I hate this video sab sushant ko ignore kar rahe hai." The third one said, "God, I don't why Ssr why he even went to this garbage industry. He clearly was bullied and sidelined. They just couldn't stand his intelligence and him."

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left his fans, friends, and family in profound grief. The loss of such a talented and promising actor was deeply felt by millions of people worldwide, who continue to remember him fondly for his exceptional performances and contributions to the world of cinema.