Stylish Trio Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora are inseparable in London

The vacation is not over yet for Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan with their families! The sisters' duo is enjoying their time in London and Lolo is making sure to share the moments on her Instagram page. Now, they are joined by best friend Amrita Arora Ladak and the trio is living it up in London. Well, we know how these three stunning beauties and Malaika Arora are inseparable when got together.

A while back, Karisma took to her Instagram page and shared a stylish photo posing with Kareena and Amrita. In the photo, Bebo looked hot AF wearing a printing dress by Zimmerman which had ruffles and waist cutout. She teamed it up with nude pumps and left hair loose open. Karisma was seen in a red printed shirt and black tights with black booties. She tied a fanny pack around her waist. While Amrita wore a black full-sleeved top and black leather pants. A pair of brown boots and a white fanny pack rounded her chic look. Lolo captioned her post as, "The trio @amuaroraofficial #bebo"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Kareena makes her weekly visit to Mumbai to shoot for Dance India Dance 7 on which she is one of the main judges. For one episode, she was replaced by Karisma as Bebo was busy with Angrezi Medium in London.

Talking about her films, Kareena will next be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

