'Street Dancer 3D' New Poster: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in a neon green attire and will make you say 'wow'

The countdown for Street Dancer 3D trailer unveil has started. The makers have decided to unveil character posters of lead actors included Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. On Thursday, Varun took to his social media pages and shared his new poster. In the photo, the handsome hunk is seen flaunting his ripped body with abs and biceps. He is also seen sporting a tape and a Michael Jackson tattoos. He wrote, "Boom #SD3 #streetdancer. Trailer out 18th Dec Only 7 sleeps away."

Now, Shraddha took to her social media pages and shared her character poster. In the photo, the actor looks sexy as ever in a neon green crop top with a mesh net stockings and black shorts. She teamed it up with hoop earrings and black booties. Shraddha also has styled her hair with multicolour highlights. The actor shared the poster with a caption stating, "Keep the fire burning... the battle is 6 moves away! #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec."

While Varun wore, "She’s a heartbreaker @shraddhakapoor. The amount of hard work this girl has put into this film is unbelievable. Can’t wait for everyone to watch her prove she’s the best. Here’s my chirkut in Streetdancer3d trailer out 18 th Dec"

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'Souza and also stars Nora Fatehi in a pivotal role. The trailer of the much-awaited film will be out on December 18, 2019, while it will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.