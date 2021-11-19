Sonu Sood thanks PM Modi for repealing three farm laws, actor says THIS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Friday morning, made the important announcement of repealing the three controversial farm laws that had caused huge farmers' protests across the nation for more than a year.



Sonu Sood, the actor who became a real-life hero for the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanked PM Modi for this gesture. He even thanked the farmers for raising their voices through peaceful protests. After the announcement came, the Simmba actor tweeted, " This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today."



This is a wonderful news!

Thank you,@narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today. November 19, 2021

The actor had arranged transportation for thousands of migrant workers to reach their homes when the entire country was shut down due to the nationwide lockdown in 2020. He had even arranged beds, oxygen cylinders, and vaccines for the affected people during the pandemic in 2021.



It is notable that PM Modi made the announcement today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti or Gurpurab 2021, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru.