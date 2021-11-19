'I apologise to...,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 19) addressed the nation on the occasion of Guru Purab and Dev Diwali and made a significant announcement of repealing the three contentious farm laws that had caused nationwide stirs by farmers.

In an address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today, I apologise if some farmers did not understand what we wanted to do through the farm laws. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. We will withdraw all these three bills in the upcoming Parliament session."

He urged the protesting farmers to "return home to their families and let`s start afresh".

PM Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I`m doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I`ll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation`s dreams can be realised."

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over almost a year now.