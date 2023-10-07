Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Sonu Nigam shares he dislikes Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s song Chiggy Wiggy, calls it 'bekaar'.

Sonu Nigam recently enthralled the audience with his new collaboration with T-series Bhushan Kumar titled Bitter Betrayal. The singer who crooned the song Chiggy Wiggy recently took a dig at AR Rahman for composing it and called it ‘bekaar song’.

In a recent interview with Red FM, when asked about his view on the song Chiggy Wiggy, Sonu Nigam revealed that he dislikes the song and took a dig at AR Rahman for composing it. The singer said, “Chiggy Wiggy bohot hi bekaar gana hai. I don’t like the song at all. I don’t know why Rahman made such a bad song. I mean, how can they get Kylie Minogue on board and make such a bad song? I felt good that he thought about me for the song, but with Kylie Minogue, the standards could have been increased.”

He further added that he tried to revive the song by singing it on stage and said, “But sometimes, even Rahman can make mistakes. But I do not like the song at all. The song could have been much better. With Kylie Minogue, we could have made a song of her level. I tried a lot to sing this song on stage and revive it.”

After appearing in the film Blue with Akshay Kumar, Kylie became a sensation. Talking about her Bollywood experience, Kylie told ANI, “Working with AR Rahman was a real thrill. It was a rather different style for me and it kind of lived in its own world but what is surprising is how many people remember it and mention it to me. Maybe it’s having a revival?”

Chiggy Wiggy is a peppy track from Akshay Kumar-starrer Blue. The song is sung by Kylie Minogue, Sonu Nigam, and Suzanne D'Mello and the lyrics were penned by Abbas Tyrewala. The music was composed by AR Rahman and was one of the big hits.

