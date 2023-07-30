Headlines

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Sonu Nigam celebrates his 50th birthday on July 30. Read on to know which is the only song that made him with the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Sonu Nigam, who has captivated the hearts of the audience with his soulful and romantic voice, is celebrating his 50th birthday on Sunday, July 30. He has been one of the most successful singers in the last three decades in the Indian film industry, with songs in Hindi, Kannada, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and even Nepali languages.

Some of the most popular songs sung by him include Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), Satrangi Re (Dil Se), Saathiya (Saathiya), Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes), Main Hoon Na (Main Hoon Na), Tanhayee (Dil Chahta Hai), Dil Dooba (Khakee), Mere Haath Mein (Fanaa), and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath) among others. 

But you will be surprised to know that the singer has won only one National Award in his career till now.

Sonu received the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho from the 2003 romantic drama film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles. The soothing and emotional song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan Loy and written by Javed Akhtar for Nikkhil Advani's directorial debut.

The singer has won Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer only twice out of the eighteen nominations that he has received in his career. He won it in consecutive years for the title track of the 2002 film Saathiya, composed by AR Rahman and written by Gulzar, and for the title track of the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Sonu Nigam was bestowed with India's fourth-highest civilian honour Padma Shri in 2022. His most recent hits have been Main Ki Karaan from Laal Singh Chaddha last year and Ro Lein De in the recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Both tracks have been composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

