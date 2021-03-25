Sidharth Shukla, Monalisa to set the stage on fire with their sizzling dance moves at Holi event

The festival of colours -- Holi -- is here and TV stars are all set to spread the perfect festive vibe with Namak Issk Ka, Holi special- Rang Barse 2021 on Colors TV. It shall be an evening filled with vibrant colours, versatile actors, and of course entertainment.

Just like always the television industry's 'chamakte sitare' will be spreading their magic together to make it special. But the celebration got a lot more special and colourful as actress Monalisa aka Iravati from Namak Isak Ka, and the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla crossed paths and got nostalgic about meeting after almost a decade!

Interestingly, Sidharth Shukla and Monalisa had shot for a music video way back in 2004 in the beginning phase of their careers. And while shooting for Holi special Rang Barse recently, the two actors bumped into each other after a very long time. And it definitely was quite a sight to see two old friends catching up. Guess, what they say is true, Holi is not just the time to celebrate colours but togetherness too!

On meeting Sidharth, Monalisa said, "It felt amazing to meet Sidharth after more than a decade. We had so much to catch on to. When we did our first music video together, he had just won a modelling contest and it was my debut as well. We did another video, after that and then it's today that we are sharing the same stage after so long. Our fans went crazy when I shared moments from the shoot on my social media. Something very interesting and new is coming for them on Rang Barse. They will see me in a never before avatar and I hope they enjoy this Holi special."

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla will also be seen in ALTBalaji's 'Broken But Beautiful' season 3 opposite Sonia Rathee.