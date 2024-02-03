Siddharth Anand reacts to low box office collection of Hrithik, Deepika's Fighter: ‘90% of Indians haven’t…’

Twitter
Headlines

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Meet IAS officer Tapasya Parihar, daughter of a farmer, cracked UPSC exam without coaching with AIR...

This blockbuster was rejected by Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar; became breakthrough film for...

Pakistan: Ex PM Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi get 7-year jail for unlawful marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Meet IAS officer Tapasya Parihar, daughter of a farmer, cracked UPSC exam without coaching with AIR...

10 healthy foods high in Vitamin K 

6 dry fruits you should avoid eating in the morning

Famous WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

Shefali Jariwala slams Poonam Pandey death hoax, reveals her father's cancer battle: 'I felt so scared...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Siddharth Anand reacts to low box office collection of Hrithik, Deepika's Fighter: ‘90% of Indians haven’t…’

Siddharth Anand reacts to Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter getting a lukewarm response at the box office.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 05:13 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter had a low opening, however, it later paced up with positive word of mouth. However, the film seems to have slowed down yet again, and reacting to the lukewarm response at the box office, the filmmaker claims it is because the movie is a completely new territory for the Indian audience.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand opened up on the reason behind the lukewarm response to Fighter and said, "Fighter is a huge leap. As filmmakers to do in this in the country, and the kind of genre it is. It's a space that is unexplored, and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, which means what they are seeing is a little... accha... such big stars, a commercial director, accha ye planes kya kar rahi he (what are these planes doing)? I am like is this my film, I don't know this. If you realize, there is a huge percentage of our country... I would say 90% who have not flown in planes! Who have not been to an airport? So how do you expect them to know what's happening in the air?" 

The filmmaker further added that the genre is quite new to the audience and said, "This is my dissection. They felt like this was a little alien. How many percent of Indians... I mean this is a variation, for an academic discussion, how many of them have a passport? How many traveled in a plane? You are talking about the plane's action. They have not understood what is the exhilaration that they are supposed to feel the action? There's a certain initial disconnect like 'Mujhe nahi pata ye kya hai (I do not know what is happening)! But once you enter the auditorium, you realize this is such a basic film. It is an emotional kahaani, a very desi story. It appeals to the lowest common denominator as a story. The genre of it is very new and I think that was the initial hesitance." 

Siddharth Anand's statement has started a meme fest on social media. One of the tweets read, "Pathaan was hit because 90% Indians are RAW agents.” Another wrote, "Dangal was a hit because 130% of Indians were into wrestling." Another tweet read, "90% of Indians has Jaadu at home. That’s why Koi mil gaya Worked. Genius take." Another tweet read, "Avengers: End game worked because 90% of Indians identify themselves as superheroes." 

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is an aerial actioner that also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh along with others in key roles. The film has collected Rs 258.75 crore worldwide and is still running in theatres.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: This cute interaction between cow and toddler is melting hearts on internet, watch

Pakistan: Ex PM Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi get 7-year jail for unlawful marriage

285-year-old lemon discovered in deceased man's cabinet sold for over ₹1.48 lakh, details here

UPI in France: Indian tourists can now buy tickets for Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower in rupees

Viral video: Man in crocodile costume touches reptile's leg, internet is shocked

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE