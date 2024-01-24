Twitter
Siddharth Anand breaks silence on why Deepika Padukone was missing from Fighter promotions: 'People put a lot of...'

Siddharth Anand revealed why Deepika Padukone was notably not present at the trailer launch event last week.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

Before the release of Fighter, director Siddharth Anand addressed the issue of Deepika Padukone's absence from the film's promotional events. Deepika, who is the lead actress in the film, was notably not present at the trailer launch event last week.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, "This is a promotional strategy that we have taken. You will start seeing Deepika from tomorrow (January 23) everywhere. People put a lot of conjectures into things. Deepika was supposed to come for the trailer launch, but she was under the weather. And now she is going to be everywhere; our strategy is such."

Siddharth Anand acknowledged that the promotions for the movie would be incomplete without the presence of Deepika Padukone. He added, "Deepika and Hrithik's pair is one of the major highlights. And it's a huge excitement for me as a filmmaker to see both of them (together). So, I can imagine that even the audience is waiting for (her). You will start seeing them closer to the release. Also, we didn't want too much of Hrithik and Deepika before the release. We wanted people to enjoy them on the big screen. We didn't want that saturation."

The trailer for Fighter was released last week, featuring high-octane aerial action sequences. In the trailer, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the Fighter team embark on a mission in response to an airstrike from across the border that impacts the nation.

Fighter marks Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik. The much-awaited aerial actioner also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Rishabh Sawhney, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. The film also marks Siddharth Anand's debut as a producer as he has also bankrolled Fighter under his banner Marflix Pictures.

