Shreya Ghoshal has EPIC reaction to netizens digging up her old tweets to new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Waves of excitement swept India soon after the giant microblogging service provider, Twitter Inc. announced Dr Parag Agrawal as its new CEO, a hardcore 'Amchi Mumbaikar' replacing the founder-CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday.

Soon after the news broke, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all corners of the country for Parag. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, too, wished him.

Taking to Twitter, Shreya wrote, "Congrats @paraga. So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news."

Shreya and Parag are close friends. Their old Twitter exchanges and pictures, which have now gone viral, are proof of the fact. In one of the old tweets, Shreya had wished Parag on his birthday. In the tweet, Shreya addressed Parag as her "bachpan ka dost."

Parag is also close to Shreya's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, who is also a technology executive.

And now, reacting to netizens digging up her old tweets to 'bachpan ka dost' Parag Agrawal, the playback singer took to Twitter and cleared the air, saying they were just "kids" back then when the microblogging platform had just launched in 2010.

"Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho! ?? Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh," Shreya Ghoshal tweeted. She added the grinning squinting face emoji in her tweet.

Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho! Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh November 30, 2021

For the unversed, soon after Shreya congratulated Parag on becoming the new Twitter CEO, social media users dug out their old tweets, one of which was from 2010, where the singer urged her fans to follow Agrawal, her "bachpan ka dost [childhood friend]", on his birthday.

"Hey all!! Found another bachpan ka dost!! Foodie n traveller.. A Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga. It was his bday ystrday! Wish him pls," Shreya Ghoshal had tweeted in May 2010.

Reacting to Shreya's tweet, Parag Agrawal had then thanked her and tweeted in reply, "Aila. You are influential. Followers and Twitter messages flooding in."

Hey all!! Found another bachpan ka dost!! Foodie n traveller.. A stanford scholar! Follow @paraga .. It was his bday ystrday! Wish him pls. May 23, 2010

@shreyaghoshal Aila. You are influential. Followers and twitter messages flooding in. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 23, 2010

On Monday, Parag took over as the CEO of Twitter after its co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down at the helm of the San Francisco-headquartered microblogging platform. Parag is an IIT-Bombay and Stanford University alumnus. He had worked in Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T labs before joining Twitter in 2011.