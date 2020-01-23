She is recovering well: Javed Akhtar gives an update on Shabana Azmi's health after their car accident

On Saturday afternoon, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway leading to the actor getting severely injured. While travelling outside Mumbai, their car rammed into a truck on the expressway which led to Shabana and the driver getting badly hurt. The veteran actor was immediately taken to the hospital in Panvel and was then shifted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai later in the evening. Since then several celebrities have been visiting her in the hospital.

Now, finally, Javed Saab has given an update on Shabana Ji's health via Twitter. He tweeted, "Our family would like to thank all the friends and well-wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow."

Check out the tweet below:

However, there are no updates on Shabana Ji getting discharged from the hospital yet. On the other hand, their driver was booked for rash driving and an FIR was registered.

The actor had suffered from minor injuries on her nose.

After photos of Shabana Ji from the accident hit the Internet, many actors urged media publications to stop circulating it. One of them was Varun Dhawan, who tweeted, "To all my dear friends in the media if someone has met with an accident please do not splash their pictures all over it can be extremely distressing to their family and loved ones. This is just a humble request thank you."