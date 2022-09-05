Shatrughan Sinha reacts to Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK's arrest, says 'he seems to be a victim of conspiracy'

File Photo

Shatrughan Sinha, an actor-turned-politician, has expressed support for Kamaal R Khan, an actor, producer, and film critic who was arrested last week in Mumbai. Currently facing several legal matters, Kamaal, also known as KRK, is being held in judicial custody until later this month. Shatrughan praised KRK for his conviction in a tweet he sent out on Tuesday afternoon, calling him "a victim of conspiracy" and expressing hope that he will soon receive justice.

KRK was detained by Malad Police on Tuesday at the Mumbai airport due to certain tweets he had made in 2020. The actor was held by the police as soon as he arrived in Mumbai due to a look-out notice against him. He was then sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Later that day, though, after complaining of chest pain, he was rushed to the hospital. He was detained once more on Monday for requesting sexual favours in a case from 2019.

Shatrughan Sinha tweeted on Tuesday, “One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the 'KRK' is a self made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society on his own.”

He added, “His biggest asset has been his confidence; he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn't shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, even if not accepted.”

He also wrote, “He seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind.”

Maharashtra | Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/kBd2EFIpDe — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

According to the police, KRK was arrested over FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK’s tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread ‘hatred’ .Rahul had said in the FIR that a person named Kamal R Khan is "regularly spreading hatred on social media."