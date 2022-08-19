Shamshera OTT release: Here's where you can watch Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's actioner

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer premiered on the digital platform.

Prime Video today launched the action drama Shamshera, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor along with Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles on the streaming service. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is the fourth title to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF), following the digital premieres of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj.

The mass entertainer & action film, Shamshera portrays Ranbir Kapoor in double role - as Shamshera and as his son, Balli. The film circles around the fictitious city of Kaza, a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Shudh Singh. Shamshera is a legend for his tribe who relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. Built on a larger-than-life premise, Shamshera is now available on the service for audiences across the globe. The film is available in Hindi along with Tamil and Telugu language dubs.

Vaani Kapoor also announced the OTT premiere of Shamshera with a post. The actress shared the poster with the caption, “A heroic tale of grit and determination. #ShamsheraOnPrime, watch now only on @primevideoin #RanbirKapoor @duttsanjay @ronitboseroy @saurabhshuklafilms @karanmalhotra21”

The film was released with mixed reception from masses and critics, and it tanked at the box office. During an exclusive chat with Ranbir, when asked what kind of mental space is he in, given that he was returning onscreen after four years and since his last onscreen outing in 2018 much had changed in his personal life, Ranbir Kapoor told DNA, "Professionally its the same. I've been working on these films (Shamshera and Brahmastra) for the last 4-5 years. Personally, it's a very different feeling. it's something I've never experienced before. So, I can't compare that to my movies. But sitting here today, as far as Shamshera is concerned, there's a lot of anxiety, nervousness and a lot of excitement." Shamshera is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video