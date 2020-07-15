'Shakuntala Devi' trailer: Vidya Balan aces as super genius 'human computer' with her wit and charm

The trailer for Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi is finally out. Starring in the titular role, the film is based on the life of legendary mathematician and who was also called a Human-Computer. In the trailer, we see the story of Shakuntala Devi from her childhood until the time she was alive. Vidya in her usual quirkiness gets into the skin of the character very easily. With her wit and charm, she wins heart of people in London, who lauds Shakuntala for being a super-genius.

The trailer also has Sanya Malhotra, who plays Vidya's onscreen daughter and they share a love-hate relationship. Jisshu Sengupta is seen as Vidya's onscreen husband and they get separated. This leads to her daughter being away from her father almost her childhood. The trailer also has a glimpse of Amit Sadh, who is paired opposite Sanya in the film.

Check out Shakuntala Devi trailer below:

Shakuntala Devi - The True Story of India’s Math Genius is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions & Vikram Malhotra. It is co-produced by Shikhaa Sharma.

The music for the film is given by Sachin-Jigar while the lyrics for the songs are penned by Vayu, Priya Saraiya.

Earlier in a statement, talking about the film, Vidya said, "Shakuntala Devi was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with Maths... and she completely turns that perception on its head. I am thrilled that Vikram (producer Vikram Malhotra), whom I’ve worked with on Kahaani, and his team are producing the film. Vikram, Anu and I are excited to be bringing to life the story of one of the most inspiring women of this country."

Shakuntala Devi is slated to be directly streamed on Amazon Prime Video from July 31, 2020.