Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, celebs congratulate Indian men's hockey team for winning medal after 41 years

Following a thrilling victory over Germany, India's men's team won bronze in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar, and a few more well-known names in the industry took to social media to congratulate the team.

Taking to his Twitter account, SRK wrote, “Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match”

See the tweet here-

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

Akshay Kumar also showed his excitement and took to his Instagram, sharing a photo of the team, he wrote “Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020”.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also congratulated them on his Twitter account. He wrote, "Congratulations to Indian Men's hockey team for Bronze medal in Olympics 2020. #TeamIndia #Nationalpride #Tokyo2020”

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a photo of the team on her Twitter handle and wrote, "A win that will go down in history! What a phenomenal performance by our men’s hockey team. Bringing home the bronze after 41 years! Congratulations Team India #Olympics #Cheer4India #BackTheBlue”

A win that will go down in history! What a phenomenal performance by our men’s hockey team Bringing home the bronze after 41 years! Congratulations Team India #Olympics #Cheer4India #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/oEAcOVz8h1 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 5, 2021

Sharing a photo of the team, Kamal Haasan wrote, “After 41 years, our Indian men’s hockey team script history by bringing home a medal. I congratulate our guys who have reignited our national sport with this victory.”

After 41 years, our Indian men’s hockey team script history by bringing home a medal. I congratulate our guys who have reignited our national sport with this victory. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/bxiI9PY8TL — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 5, 2021

For the unversed, the Indian Men’s team defeated Germany 5-4 to clinch the first medal in 41 years in hockey at the games.