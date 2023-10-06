Headlines

This actress debuted with Shah Rukh, quit films to marry man worth Rs 28000 crore, was in a fatal car crash when...

This former actress who worked with Shah Rukh Khan quit Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men and was recently in a much-talked about car crash.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Recently, news reports stated that former actress Gayatri Joshi and her businessman husband Vikas Oberoi escaped after being involved in a dangerous car crash in Italy. Gayatri, who only worked in one film in her career, has lived away from the limelight, is married to one of India’s richest men – a business tycoon worth over Rs 28,000 crore as per reports.

Gayatri Joshi’s early life and career

Born in Nagpur in 1977, Gayatri started her modelling career while attending college in Mumbai. She appeared in ads of brands like Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips. During one of these ads, she also appeared for the first time with her future co-star Shah Rukh Khan. In 1999, Gayatri participated in the Miss India pageant, entering the top 5 but not being able to secure a winners’ spot. In 2000, she was crowned Miss India International and represented the country at Miss International 2000 in Japan.

Gayatri Joshi’s Bollywood debut with Swades

In 2004, after several successful years as a model, Gayatri was cast as the female lead by Ashutosh Gowariker in Swades. The film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, was not a commercial hit but was praised by critics. Gayatri also received praise for her performance in her debut film. However, this was to be her only film ever as the actress married Vikas Oberoi the following year and bid adieu to films.

Gayatri Joshi’s life after marriage

Vikas Oberoi, Gayatri’s husband, is one of the promoters of Oberoi Construction, making him one of India’s richest men. As per Grohe-Hurun, Oberoi’s net worth is Rs 22,780 crore. Other sources have put it even higher at $350 million (Rs 28000 crore). Gayatri and Vikas have two sons and they live in Mumbai.

Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi’s car crash in Italy

Earlier this week, Gayatri and Vikas were in Italy to participate in the Sardinia Supercar Tour. As per reports, the coupe was in their Lamborghini on a rural road in Italy’s Sardinia when a Ferrari ahead of them tried to overtake a camper van but collided. This led to a multi-car collision that involved their car as well. Two people in the Ferrari reportedly lost their lives but Gayatri andVikas narrowly escaped. The Italian authorities are still investigating the crash.

