Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets brutally trolled for ignoring paps

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is relatively new to the glitter of the business. Internet users harshly labelled the 22-year-old as 'rude' for having a bad attitude because she didn't pay much attention to the paparazzi's call.

Suhana is seen entering a location where paparazzi had spotted her in a video shared by Viral Bhayani. She is seen avoiding photographers as they shout her name and ask her to take a photo for them.

The starkid is seen sporting a cropped jacket over a sports bra and slim-fitting bottoms. Black sunglasses served as an accessory for her outfit.

Check out the viral video here:

Recently, she stepped out of the car, while paps were waiting for her to face them. As soon as Khan turned, she saw them and got stunned by their presence. Suhana instantly turned back on them. Then, Jr Khan walked towards a premise with a smile, and the paps were asking her to be comfortable, as they will meet frequently now. One of the pap was telling Suhana, "Suhana ji rukiye... abhi aapki movie aane wali hai. Abhi kis baat ka tension hai? Another photographer told her, "Humara chehra yaad kar lijiye dailly milenge."

When the video first hit the web, many individuals found it amusing, and some of them even felt sorry for Suhana Khan.

For the uninitiated, Zoya Akhtar directed and produced Suhana's The Archies, while Reema Katgi co-produced the movie alongside Tiger Baby Films. In 2023, the movie is anticipated to be released.