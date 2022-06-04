The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor shoot Zoya Akhtar's film in Ooty

The Archies' primary cast is shooting their film at the exotic location of Ooty and they shared their camaraderie on social media.
Zoya Akhtar's upcoming directorial The Archies is currently under production, and the lead cast of the film isn't missing a chance for being in news. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and other cast members are shooting their debut film in Ooty, and they shared their off-screen masti moments on social media. Let's take a look (All images source: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
1. Suhana Khan
Let's start with the most favourite member of the cast. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana has already garnered a massive fan following, and Bollywood also welcomed her with open arms.
2. Khushi Kapoor
Here's the second-most talked about cast member from the film. Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi is also been receiving love from the industry, and it looks like Jr Kapoor nailed the role of Betty Cooper.
3. The fun squad
In this picture, Suhana, Khushi, Vedang and Yuvraj are busy enjoying the chill weather of Ooty.
4. When co-stars became family
Here's another picture that proves that Zoya would be having a difficult time handling this mad- bunch of talents.
5. The Archies' annoucement
In May, Zoya Akhtar unveiled the world and the cast of The Archies before people and shared the first look at her social media.
6. The mixed reception to The Archies
Although The Archies got a huge welcome from the film fraternity, a certain section of netizens were baffled at the film. As per a few netizens, the film lacks connectivity, and that's where they lost interest in the film.