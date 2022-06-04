Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor shoot Zoya Akhtar's film in Ooty

The Archies' primary cast is shooting their film at the exotic location of Ooty and they shared their camaraderie on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 04, 2022, 01:09 AM IST

Zoya Akhtar's upcoming directorial The Archies is currently under production, and the lead cast of the film isn't missing a chance for being in news. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and other cast members are shooting their debut film in Ooty, and they shared their off-screen masti moments on social media. Let's take a look (All images source: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Instagram)

1. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan
1/6

Let's start with the most favourite member of the cast. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana has already garnered a massive fan following, and Bollywood also welcomed her with open arms. 

2. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor
2/6

Here's the second-most talked about cast member from the film. Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi is also been receiving love from the industry, and it looks like Jr Kapoor nailed the role of Betty Cooper. 

3. The fun squad

The fun squad
3/6

In this picture, Suhana, Khushi, Vedang and Yuvraj are busy enjoying the chill weather of Ooty. 

4. When co-stars became family

When co-stars became family
4/6

Here's another picture that proves that Zoya would be having a difficult time handling this mad- bunch of talents. 

5. The Archies' annoucement

The Archies' annoucement
5/6

In May, Zoya Akhtar unveiled the world and the cast of The Archies before people and shared the first look at her social media. 

6. The mixed reception to The Archies

The mixed reception to The Archies
6/6

Although The Archies got a huge welcome from the film fraternity, a certain section of netizens were baffled at the film. As per a few netizens, the film lacks connectivity, and that's where they lost interest in the film. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.