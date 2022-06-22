Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets scared by paparazzi, netizens call her 'bechari'

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a budding talent, and King Khan fans' are waiting for her debut film The Archies with bated breath. Currently, Jr Khan is filming her movie with Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda and they have returned from Manali's schedule.

Well, it seems like Suhana isn't well versed or comfortable with the paparazzi culture. She is still trying to figure out how to deal with frequent spottings, and she is a little bit scared of the flashes. Recently, Suhana was spotted in Mumbai. She stepped out of the car, while paps were waiting for her to face them. As soon as Khan turned, she saw them and got stunned by their presence. Suhana instantly turned back on them. Then, Jr Khan walked towards a premise with a smile, and the paps were asking her to be comfortable, as they will meet frequently now. One of the pap was telling Suhana, "Suhana ji rukiye... abhi aapki movie aane wali hai. Abhi kis baat ka tension hai? Another photographer told her, "Humara chehra yaad kar lijiye dailly milenge." This interaction of

Khan with paparazzi is unintentionally funny, and Suhana's expressions makes you laugh.

As soon as the video got surfaced on the internet, many of the users considered it funny, and some of them even sympathised with little Khan. A user aseerted, "Abhi dar rhi hai par adat pad jayega." Another user asserted, "Bechari darr gayi … you guys are doo cringe my God .. ese kon bolta hn." Another user joked, "Itna Ganda ignore." One of the netizen added, "Bol raha hai, hamara chehra be yaad kar k rakhiye, roz milain ge.." Another netizen added, "Hum kyu yaad rakhe" One of Suhana's potential fan added, "Abhi suhana ji camera se use to nhi hui h........ek baar ho jane do phir dekhna." Suhana's The Archies is directed and produced by Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Katgi has co-produced the film with Tiger Baby Films. The film is expected to release in 2023.