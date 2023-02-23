Pathaan: Bangladesh actor Dipjol protests film's release in country, says Bollywood films have 'vulgar songs and scenes'

Dipjol has objected to Hindi films like Pathaan releasing in Bangladesh

After eight long years, a Hindi film is set to release in Bangladesh. The coutry’s givenrment had disallowed Bollywood films releasing in the country in 2014. But now, that shadow ban has been lifted with Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan set to be the first Hindi film since then to release in Bangladesh. But before its release, the film is already some opposition from a veteran actor in the Bangla film industry.

Bangladeshi actor Dipjol, known for playing negative roles, has expressed displeasure to the decision of allowing Hindi films to release in the country. He said that the move will affect local cinemna and that Hindi films are not in line with the country’s ‘social culture’.

According to a report in The Daily Star, the actor said, "We are trying to make quality movies to impress the audience. If Hindi films are imported then our movies will be severely affected. "In the past few months, some of our movies have done extremely well in the theatres which have helped people to come to the cinema hall. Our audience wants to see movies with their family which represents our tradition.” As per reports, Dipjol has five films lined up for release this year.

The actor also said that Bollywood films have vulgar scenes and hence, they should not be screened in Bangladesh. "Their movies have many vulgar songs and scenes. They do not go with our social culture. We present a more clean and family oriented source to our audience. We try to give moral lessons to our audience in the form of entertainment," said Dipjol.

Recently, the Bangladesh Ministry of Information gave the green signal to release Hindi films in the country. In a press conference, both the ministry and 19 film related orginasations came to a consensus that every year, 10 Hindi films will be released in Bangladeshi theatres.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The spy thriller, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, marked Shah Rukh’s comeback to the lead role after four years. The film has grossed over Rs 1000 crore and is currently the second-highest-grossing Hindi film ever.