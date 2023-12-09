Shah Rukh Khan rushes to UAE to shoot this special sequence for Dunki after attending The Archies premiere

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan is making sure to make Dunki an ultimate experience for his fans. Read on to know what's the latest addition he brought to the movie.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration, Dunki is expected to end 2023 on a high note. The month of December started on a good note for SRK, as his daughter Suhana Khan made her big screen debut with The Archies. Recently, the actor attended The Archies premiere with his family, and he managed to arrive for the big night after completing Dunki's shoot. 

While the audience are praising the way Rajkumar Hirani has crafted an immensely heartwarming world full of emotions, they also love the songs that set the right tone for the film. Now, to elevate the excitement further, an exhilarating update is coming from the sources that say SRK has headed to UAE to shoot a special song of Dunki that is going to be a dance number carefully crafted for promotional purposes. 

As per the source close to the project, "SRK and Hirani had planned it in such a way that he shot the song in three days and made it back in time for Suhana's film première on Tuesday night. The number was filmed on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi with a limited crew. Considering SRK's popularity in the UAE, it is heard that news of the song shoot created a buzz among his local fans.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.

