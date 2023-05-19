Search icon
'Feeling of extreme pride': SRK reacts to Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta's graduation from Columbia University

Shah Rukh Khan shared his happiness for his best friend, Juhi Chawla's daughter graduating from Columbia University.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are co-stars and best buddies, and co-owners of the IPL team Kolkatta Knight Riders. The actors have been supportive of each other families as well. On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan congratulated his Darr co-star, Juhi as her daughter, Jahnavi Mehta graduated from Columbia University, New York. 

Juhi shared Jahnavi's photo on her Twitter. Khan reshared Juhi's post and congratulated her, "This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz.”

Here's the post

Jahnavi had done her schooling at Charterhouse in Surrey, UK. Her father and Juhi's husband Jay Mehta also graduated from the same university. Juhi has flown to the UK to attend the convocation of Jahnavi. She even shared a few glimpses of the convocation ceremony on her Instagram Stories.

Here is Juhi Chawla's Instagram story

Juhi-2

Unlike Khan's son Aryan, Juhi's daughter Jahnavi has stayed away from the limelight. She was spotted last year at the IPL auction with Jr Khan. In the same year, Juhi signed a bond of Rs 1 lakh when Aryan was arrested in the cruise ship drugs case. At the time of Aryan's release, Juhi was his surety. 

Recently while speaking to News18, Juhi shared her views on backing Aryan Khan. She said, "We didn’t know it was coming. But when all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do – to be there for him.” On the work front, Juhi Chawla made her OTT debut last year with Hush Hush. On the other side, Shah Rukh Khan had already given the blockbuster Pathaan, and he will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. 

 

