Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani host US Consul General Mike Hankey on Dunki sets in Mumbai, see pics

U.S. Consulate Mumbai/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki in Mumbai. Their film set was visited by the United States Consul General Mike Hankey on Friday, December 23, and their photos are now trending on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

The official Twitter account of the U.S. Consulate Mumbai shared the two photos on their Twitter account and wrote, "Part of getting to know India is exploring its vibrant film industry. #CGHankey garnered great insights about Indian cinema from @iamsrk, @rajkumarhirani and other senior members during his visit to Film City today."

Part of getting to know India is exploring its vibrant film industry. #CGHankey garnered great insights about Indian cinema from @iamsrk, @rajkumarhirani and other senior members during his visit to Film City today. pic.twitter.com/2Z6BsvKHRp — U.S. Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) December 23, 2022

Meanwhile, last week on Saturday, December 17, some Hindu right-wing outfits tried to protest at Bhedaghat, the site of marble rocks, and the picturesque Dhuadhar waterfall in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh after getting to know that the Rajkumar Hirani's directorial was being shot there because of the saffron bikini row over the Pathaan song Besharam Rang.

However, the filming got over on Friday, December 16, though none of the main cast, including Shah Rukh, were present for the film's three-day schedule when the slogan-shouting protesters tried to cross barricades put up by the police at the shooting venue but failed to do so.



The social comedy is set for theatrical release on December 22, 2023. Apart from the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor, the film stars Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. The film is reportedly based on donkey flight, which is used to refer to illegal entry and illegal immigration into foreign nations.

Dunki will clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran joined the film as the main antagonist. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film's exact release date hasn't been confirmed yet but it has been announced to come out on Christmas next year.