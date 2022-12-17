Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film shoot disrupted in Jabalpur amid saffron bikini row over Pathaan song Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang/File photo

The 'saffron bikini' worn by Deepika Padukone in the Pathaan song Besharam Rang has caused trouble for Shah Rukh Khan's other film Dunki as well. Some Hindu right-wing outfits tried to protest at Bhedaghat, the site of marble rocks, and the picturesque Dhuadhar waterfall in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh after getting to know that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was being shot there, police officials said on Saturday.

However, the filming had got over on Friday itself, though none of the main cast, including superstar Khan, were present for this three-day schedule, they added. The protestors belonged to the outfits such as the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad as these groups have claimed that Shah Rukh and Deepika's sizzling chemistry in Besharam Rang has hurt the Hindu feelings.

Eyewitnesses said slogan-shouting protesters tried to cross barricades put up by the police at the shooting venue but failed to do so. Some of them shouted slogans against the Jabalpur collector for giving permission for the shoot, and tried to push policemen standing along the barricades, eyewitnesses added.

"We showed restraint. The shooting schedule was held with the permission of the Jabalpur collector. The shooting got completed on Friday itself. The protesters handed over a memorandum to the tehsildar seeking a halt to the shooting," City Superintendent of Police Priyanka Shukla told PTI over the phone.



READ | 'More pressing issues than colour of costumes...': Besharam Rang singer Caralisa Monteiro reacts to saffron bikini row

The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was one of the first to raise objections to the track. As per the news agency ANI, he said, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset. I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of Tukde Tukde Gang at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before."

Talking about Dunki, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy is set for theatrical release on December 22, 2023. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. The film is reportedly based on donkey flight, the Punjabi term for illegal entry and illegal immigration into foreign nations.



(With inputs from PTI)