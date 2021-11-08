Shah Rukh Khan hides under umbrella to avoid paparazzi? Video goes VIRAL

Shah Rukh Khan is said to have arrived in Mumbai from Delhi on Sunday afternoon (November 7) at the private Kalina airport. The superstar was not in the mood to be photographed and hid under a black umbrella at the airport to avoid being photographed. On social media, the video of the same has gone viral.

SRK's bodyguard can be seen in the video standing close to his car. Under a large black umbrella, a second man hid and escorted the actor.

Since his eldest son Aryan Khan was detained in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, Shah Rukh Khan has kept a low profile and maintained a consistent silence. On October 30, the star kid was eventually let out of the Arthur Road Jail.

During the bail, Shah Rukh's close friend, actress Juhi Chawla, served as surety. Aryan was released on 14 conditions imposed by the court, including his weekly attendance at the NCB office and his prohibition from speaking to the media about the case.

During the entire Aryan Khan narcotics case, Shah Rukh Khan was only photographed once. After being denied bail for the second time, the superstar was photographed visiting his son at Arthur Road Jail.