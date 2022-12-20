Shah Rukh Khan becomes the only actor to feature in 50 greatest actors of all time list

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan has a global fandom that is bigger than anyone has ever seen. People from different walks of life, all over the world love him, respect him, and treasure him. He has time and again impressed the audience with his acting skills, Leo-like screen presence, and his humbleness.

Now one of the World’s biggest leading magazine has rolled out a list of the 50 greatest actors of all time and Shah Rukh Khan happens to be the only Indian actor to feature in the list. Releasing the list on social media, the magazine shared the list of the top 50 great actors of all time. They wrote “Empire's list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you.

In the list of 50 greatest actors of all time, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, who is the only Indian actor to feature, other actors in the list include Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hanks, among others. Currently, Shahrukh Khan is gearing up for his release of Pathaan in January, followed by Jawan and Dunki.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, Argentina won its third FIFA World Cup on December 18 in a thrilling final defeating France on penalties by 4-2 after the two teams tied up with scores of 2-2 in the full 90 minutes and even scored one goal each in the extra time. Kylian Mbappé scored a hattrick for France in the final but couldn't make his country lift the coveted FIFA trophy.

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! December 18, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, who promoted his upcoming actioner Pathaan in the pre-match show with the former English footballer Wayne Rooney, thanked Lionel Messi after the match ended as he tweeted, "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!".

