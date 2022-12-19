Search icon
Pathaan: FIR against Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang files

Complaint against Pathaan producer, director, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 07:25 PM IST

Pathaan: FIR against Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang files
File Photo

A written complaint has been submitted to Mumbai police seeking the registration of an FIR in connection with the saffron dresses worn by actor Deepika Padukone in the song 'Besharam Rang' in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', an official said on Monday.

The complaint against the producer, director and lead cast of the film for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people and "intentional" use of the colour saffron to offend Hindu religion was submitted on Saturday, the Sakinaka police station official said.

The complaint by an activist alleged the song promotes vulgarity among the youth and could also cause law and order disruptions in society, the official added. The song has been at the centre of protests from some right-wing groups, with effigies of Khan and others being set on fire in Indore in Madhya Pradesh and other parts.

Incidentally, even Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had taken objection to the colour of the outfits used by the cast in the song. (With inputs from PTI)

