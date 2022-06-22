Shabaash Mithu: Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Taapsee Pannu's film trailer, actress responds

Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

The trailer for Shabaash Mithu, featuring Taapsee Pannu as the former Indian international cricketer Mithali Raj, was released on Monday, June 20. Slated to release in cinemas on July 15, the Srijit Mukherji directorial also features Mumtaz Sorcar, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala in prominent roles.

Now, the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to the film's trailer. Sharing the trailer on his Twitter account in the wee hours of Wednesday, June 22, BigB wrote, "all my good wishes Taapsee..." and added three heart emojis.

Replying to him, the Thappad actress called him Rockstar and wrote, "Thank you Rockstar (red heart emoji) for all the wishes and love always (hugs emojis)."

Taapsee and Amitabh share a good rapport since the duo worked with each other in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Badla. Also starring Amrita Singh, the film was an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

Earlier, the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote a heartfelt tweet after watching the trailer of the film, and he also hailed Mithali for 'inspiring millions'.

"The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team," wrote the former Indian opener on his Twitter handle.



Mithali herself came up with an emotional tweet as she shared the trailer of her biopic. "One game, One nation, One ambition… My Dream! Grateful to the team & excited to share my story with you all!" she wrote.

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee has sci-fi mystery thriller 'Dobaraa' and the investigative comedy-drama 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' in her pipeline. Taapsee will also be seen in the horror thriller 'Blurr' which marks her production debut under her banner Outsiders Films which she launched last year.