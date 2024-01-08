Security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amid death threats, two arrested

2 men have been arrested for trying to illegally enter Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel.

In a shocking incident, two men have been arrested for trying to enter Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel near Mumbai, police said. Amid death threats the actor, the accused, Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gill and Gurusevak Singh Tejsing Sikh reportedly told security that they want to meet Salman as they are his fans.

They gave false details to the security guards at Arpita Farmhouse. Later, they tried to enter the farmhouse by ‘jumping over the bushes, scaling the boundary wall and cutting the barbed wires installed over the wall’, reported by India Today. When the security guard caught them, he called the police and handed them over to the officials.

Police found fake Aadhaar cards from the accused. Meanwhile, Salman Khan had received death threats several times. Earlier, Bishnoi had vocally expressed his dislike for Salman in the past and sent threats to him and his father, screenwriter Salim Khan. Earlier this month, he attacked Gippy Grewal’s house in Canada, following which the singer had to issue a statement saying he was not friends with Salman and theirs was only a professional association. Following the attack, Bishnoi had claimed responsibility via a Facebook post.

“You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had. You hovered around Vicky when he was in Middukheda, and later, you mourned even more for Sidhu. You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited,” Bishnoi wrote.