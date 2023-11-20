'Save women from marrying dogs': Twinkle Khanna defends Deepika Padukone's 'casual dating' comment, later deletes post

Twinkle Khanna defended Deepika Padukone after she got trolled for her 'casual dating' satement on Koffee With Karan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appeared as the first guest on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan and stirred controversy after the Pathaan actress said that she was casually dating other men while she was seeing Ranveer Singh before committing to him.

The actress got trolled and slammed after the first episode of Koffee With Karan was released. Now, Twinkle Khanna shared her thoughts on the same and defended the actress, however, she later deleted the post. While defending her, she cited the example of couches and said we check out multiple couches before deciding to buy the perfect one.

She wrote, “we live in a country where it seems acceptable to marry a tree or even a dog, but not a person of the same gender. I still remember the time when an aunty in my building informed me about a girl who was manglik, and her father was making her marry Pomeranian. When I refused to believe, she said, ‘accha you bring your iPad.’ She then showed me a news item stating that in Jharkhand, a young girl married a stray dog called Sheru.”

She further said, “Suppose you want to buy a couch, wouldn’t you go to the store to figure out which one feels nice and bouncy, which has a comfortable backrest and which fabric doesn’t make your skin itch? But when it comes to the couch potato whom you have to snuggle against, you are expected to just pick one without testing out alternatives.”

She then mentioned, "I suppose Deepika’s idea of making an informed choice may save a lot of women from marrying dogs, and more commonly, frogs in princely robes.”

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he came along so I didn't commit until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other,” when she appeared on Koffee With Karan.