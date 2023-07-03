Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film earns Rs 38.50 crore in opening weekend

Satyaprem Ki Katha/Twitter

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha saw the highest earnings on its fourth day of theatrical release as it collected Rs 12.15 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection in its opening extended weekend to Rs 38.50 crore. Instead of the usual Friday release, the film hit theatres on Thursday, June 29, to take advantage of the public holiday on Eid.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria, and Anuradha Patel in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed famous Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.

Sharing the official numbers on his social media handles, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#SatyaPremKiKatha strengthens its status on Day 4 [Sun], thus placing itself in a comfortable position in its *extended* weekend. Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 10.10 cr, Sun 12.15 cr. Total: ₹ 38.50 cr. #India biz."

He further added how Kartik and Kiara-starrer is facing tough competition from the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3 as he added, "While the heavy downpour hit biz in #Mumbai, #SatyaPremKiKatha had to face a mighty opponent in #Punjabi film #CarryOnJatta3, which has done exceptional biz in #Delhi and #Punjab and is creating History at the #Boxoffice."

"Going forward, #SatyaPremKiKatha has to stay strong on weekdays, that’s a must. The advantage is, the absence of major films for the next few weeks, hence an uninterrupted run can prove beneficial. It’s a wait-and-watch situation right now", Taran concluded.

The Sameer Vidwans directorial is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora have produced the film.



