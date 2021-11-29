Sara Ali Khan introduces Vicky Kaushal to her ‘Knock Knock jokes’ – WATCH hilarious video

Sara Ali Khan is back with her funny knock-knock jokes, this time featuring actor Vicky Kaushal, who is rumoured to be marrying lady love Katrina Kaif shortly. Sara shared a video of herself and Vicky sitting in a vanity. Sara Ali Khan promotes her new Atrangi Re album Chaka Chak. She began with the catchphrase, Knock-knock Vicky, who asked, "Who's there?". "Hey Chak who?". Sara then started singing her song and Vicky joined in.

While sharing the video, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Sara knocks @vickykaushal09 rocks Time to set your clocks. Chakachak tomorrow- out of the box #SaraKiShayari #RinkuKiTayari”

Take a look at the viral post here-

In another post, Sara Ali Khan also shared a still of the song through a special poster. She wrote in the caption, "Bihar ki chori Atrangi love story Alag hai relation Jhatak hai iska fashion. But is shaadi ke occasion Par karenge full on celebration #ChakaChaka, out tomorrow (sic)."

In terms of the ‘Chaka Chak song’, it's the first single from the highly awaited film ‘Atrangi Re’, starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The teaser for ‘Atrangi Re’ was published on Wednesday, and the film will be available exclusively on Disney and Hotstar on December 24.

After 'Raanjhanaa,' this is AR Rahman's second collaboration with Aanand L. Rai. The songs on the album are a mix of folk and classical music.