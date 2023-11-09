Sara Ali Khan explains why she became cordial with ex-beau Kartik Aaryan despite 'getting affected': 'There is no...'

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday went candid about their relationships.

Koffee With Karan 8: In the third episode of Karan Johar's chat show, the host welcomed Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to the show. As soon as Karan welcomed his guests of the day, he quickly put them in a spot by asking about their love lives. Karan claimed that Sara is currently single, and also claimed that at one point, Sara and Ananya dated the same guy, Kartik Aaryan.

Karan asked the actresses if it was easy for them to be comfortable with their ex-boyfriend, and with each other. Sara instantly replied, "I don't want to say, 'Yeah it's all easy' because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you're involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, whether it's professionally or romantically. Especially if I am, I get involved. I get invested. So it's not like 'Oh yeah, It doesn't really matter'. These things do affect you."

Sara further added that even if she's affected by a relationship, she looks upon not holding any grudges and moving on. "Ultimately you have to rise beyond that. And (this is) something I realised, there are actually no permanent predictments in this business. There is no point in making permanent best friendships. pinky promises. I won't talk to the person. All these 'nevers' don't really work.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar added, “Twice in my life, I had differences with close friends of mine. One was with Kareena way back in 2003, we didn’t speak for a year and half. It was over a film, it was over Kal Ho Na Ho and it was only when my father was diagnosed with cancer that actually she called me, she was silent, and I was silent. She was like I don’t know what to say, I said, don’t say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I am never going to speak with her again.”

Karan further recalled his tiff with Kajol, and said, "It happened years later, with Kajol, which was also like such an emotional bond. We felt we would never be together, both landed up. I remember messaging Kajol when my babies were born and we haven’t spoken in two years. I just sent her images of Yash and Roohi. I said you don’t need to reply but these are what my children look like – Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now. Month later, she said it’s my birthday, you don’t have to come but i went. We hugged, we cried and it was done." Koffee With Karan 8 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.