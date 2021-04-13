In Pic: Ibrahim Ali Khan flaunts six-pack abs in traditional jacket, fans go gaga over his '21st century boy' look

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has been setting the internet on fire with his latest picture in a traditional avatar. A spitting image of his father, Ibrahim is blessed with looks that could kill. And his recent image in which the aspiring actor is seen showing off his killer abs has been going viral on the internet.

Female fans have been going gaga over the 2o-year-old's new picture in which Ibrahim is seen clad in designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Patola mirror front open jacket embroidered in mirror and resham threads and a navy blue pathani salwar to compliment the jacket.

The designer duo shared the image on her Facebook handle and in the caption, called Ibrahim the "21st-century boy."

As soon as the picture of Ibrahim flaunting his abs hit the social media platform, fans went into a tizzy. However, this is not the first time when Ibrahim is seen sporting an outfit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

In fact, siblings Sara and Ibrahim often wear garments sourced from the atelier of the designer duo.

Take look:

21st Century Boy! Ibrahim Ali Khan wears a Patola mirror front open jacket embroidered in mirror and resham threads. A... Posted by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on Monday, April 12, 2021

Currently, Ibrahim is holidaying with his sister, actor Sara Ali Khan and his mom in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Sara recently posted a photo with Ibrahim on her Instagram handle, both posing in the backdrop of the stunning snow-covered locale of Gulmarg, as the actress struck a pose on a snowmobile and Ibrahim stood next to her, looking away from the camera.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, where she is sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

As for Ibrahim, he is reportedly going to be an assistant director on Karan Johar's next project to understand the process of filmmaking before he makes his big-screen debut.