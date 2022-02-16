Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals Alia Bhatt's reaction when offered 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

One of the most anticipated films in the last couple of years, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is slated to release on February 25. The film has already generated maximum buzz after its amazing trailer featuring brilliant performances from its lead Alia Bhatt and supporting stars Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

The biographical crime drama film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tenth film after the acclaimed director has helmed some of the most popular films in the last sixteen years, starting from his debut 'Khamoshi: The Musical' in 1996 to his last release 'Padmaavat' in 2018. In a recent interview with an international magazine, the director has revealed Alia Bhatt's first reaction when he offered her 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

It is no surprise that Bhansali, known for his grand cinematic vision, was initially working with Alia Bhatt for a romantic film 'Inshallah' which also starred Salman Khan. The film was eventually shelved and then, the filmmaker offered the upcoming film to the 'Highway' actress. Speaking to Variety, Bhansali has said that Alia Bhatt went away without even saying a word and returned to him the next day, saying that she would surrender to his vision and trust him completely for the role.

Praising the 'Raazi' actress, Bhansali added that the actress picked up everything quickly and became Gangubai very soon. "She comes from a very high society, urban, upper-class lifestyle that she lives in — for her to go to this world, to the other side of of it completely, we started working on her voice level to bring the note down, because she speaks slightly on a higher note, and the power in the eyes to find the attitude in speaking and talking", he added.



Read | Gangubai's family slams Alia Bhatt's film, says 'defamed us for the greed of money'

Meanwhile, the film is being premiered at the Berlinale, the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival before its global theatrical release on February 25.