Gangubai's family slams Alia Bhatt's film, says 'defamed us for the greed of money'

Since the trailer of the upcoming Alia Bhatt-headlined 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been released, the film has become a center of attention. Alia Bhatt's titular character in the biographical drama is based on the real-life personality Gangubai Kothewali who was sold into prostitution at a young age and ran a brothel in the red-light area of Kamathipura in Mumbai in the 1960s.

Now, in a recent interview, Gangubai's adopted son Babu Raoji Shah and granddaughter Bharti have slammed the film claiming that the makers have turned her into a prostitute. While speaking to AajTak.in, Babu Shah has expressed his disappointment with the film saying, "My mother has been turned into a prostitute." He also added that people are now endlessly gossiping about his mother.

Gangubai's granddaughter Bharti has also shown her outrage against the film claiming that the makers have defamed their family for greed. She also added that no permissions were taken from them before writing the book and also, before making the film. While talking to the same media portal, Bharti said that her maternal grandmother had adopted four children and worked for the upliftment of the sex workers in Kamathipura throughout her life.

For the unversed, Baburao Shah had filed a petition in a Mumbai court in 2021 alleging that his family is being disreputed in the film. The court had even summoned Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the case. Later, the Bombay High Court had refused to stay the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and also granted an interim stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against the makers.



Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', the film features Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles and Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal cameos. Gangubai Kathiawadi releases in cinemas on February 25.